Update as of 9 p.m.: Lt. Roger Barron said both the woman and man detained for questioning were released without charges. He said the department's report will be sent to the Polk County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.
Bolivar police officers responded to the community’s Walmart store, located in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue, at around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, after a person reported a suspect with a firearm at the store.
Lt. Roger Barron said the community is not in danger.
“There was no shooting,” he said. “There was no direct threat.”
Barron said a woman, who had a firearm in her vehicle but not on her person in the store, is being detained for questioning.
He added officers are investigating “to make sure they have the full story.”
Barron said the gun threat was called into emergency services by an employee in the store who was told by a customer the woman had a gun and was threatening others.
“The suspect has not been arrested,” Barron said at around 7:45 p.m. “She will not be arrested until we determine if a crime has been committed.”
At around 8:45 p.m., Barron added that the customer who reported the threat was also detained for questioning.
He said officers, who responded in full tactical gear, located the woman quickly.
“We had a full tactical response, because we don’t want to take a chance until we know for certain the threat isn’t real,” he said.
This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.