Breanna Lynn Hegle of Bolivar passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home. Breanna was born June 28, 1991, in Bolivar.
She attended Bolivar High, a straight-A student. She enjoyed her time on the basketball court and loved being a cheerleader. She had many leader qualities which drew people to her. She was fiercely independent. She loved being in the spotlight and being the center of attention.
She lived life to the fullest. She was vivacious, full of life and loyal to a fault.
Despite the many struggles that she endured, her life was all about her children, family and friends. She was passionate about making the world a better place for those around her, always there with an ear to hear and a heart to love.
A friend told of the time that her daughter was having problems. Breanna took her to Silver Dollar City and forever changed that young girl’s life. That was "our Breanna.” When she was in labor with her daughter, the doctor, knee on the side of her bed, explained that she was an extremely sick girl and could lose her life in childbirth. Breanna's reply, "That’s OK, just save my baby." She was unselfish like that, thinking about the welfare of others before herself. She loved animals and always wanted to save each one. At one time, she dreamed of being a veterinarian. She had the biggest heart in the world, but the most important relationship was the one she had with her God.
She leaves behind her mom and best friend, Teresa Mulkey, and stepdad, Gary Daniels; daughter Lainee Bug and son Asher; Eric Roble, beloved friend, and "Dad" to both of her children; along with her father and stepmother, Danny and Irene Datweiler. She will be greatly missed by her closest friends, Abby Fournier and Kristy Knickerbocker.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob Shay and Martha Shay, paternal grandparents, Doanld and Linda Datweiler, and Lloyd Countryman, who raised her as his own.
She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. Till infinity and beyond.
Visitation for Breanna will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Butler Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.
