Brenda Irene Lusk, 63, of Bolivar passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born on June 9, 1957, to Frank and Hazel Lusk in Urbana.
Brenda was a 1975 graduate of Hemet, California. During her extended college years, she became a Registered Nurse.
Brenda is survived by two sisters, Linda Kyle (Dan) and Cinda Olivas (Joe), many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life for Brenda will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Pittsburg Community Center, 24815 S. County Road 318, Pittsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pitts Chapel to assist in final expenses.
