Brent Jesse Skidmore, 61, of Halfway passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Northwood Hill Care Center in Humansville. He was born on Feb. 2, 1959, to Bueford and Audrey Cunningham Skidmore. Brent was a graduate of Halfway High School, class of 1977.
He was also a member of Pleasant Hill Church, where he was saved and baptized.
Brent enjoyed riding and fixing up motorcycles and Chevy trucks. Brent was also a hunter in his younger years.
Brent is survived by his son, Jesse Skidmore, and his two granddaughters, Audrey Lucille and Adeline Rae Skidmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bueford and Audrey.
Memorial contributions for Brent may be made to Pleasant Hill Church.
