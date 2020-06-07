Disaster fund names first recipients
The first recipients of Bolivar’s Survive & Thrive disaster relief fund have been named.
According to a news release from Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance, the following organizations received $600 awards: Shough Furniture, Mom’s Deli, David’s HVAC and Curly Que Barbecue.
The fund, powered by Patronicity, is continuing fundraising in order “to help more business owners in the Bolivar area as they try to recuperate from the financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said.
For more information and to donate, visit patronicity.com/bolivar.
Reliable Community Bancshares meets
Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company for The Bank of Missouri, met virtually on Wednesday, May 20.
According to a news release, around 59% of outstanding stock was represented, and proxy votes were calculated.
Elected as Class 1 directors were Karl J. Klaus, Frank E. Robinson and John M. Thompson. Other board members include Adrian O. Breen, R. David Crader, Brian D. Dreyer, James M. Hillin, John F. Lottes III, James D. Maurer, William D. Phillips Jr. and Bonnie A. Schnurbusch.
The ratification of appointment of Cummings, Ristau & Associates P.C. for the three years was also approved.
Reliable Community Bancshares Inc. and The Bank of Missouri are headquartered in Perryville. The Bank of Missouri was chartered in 1891 and will have 38 locations in 28 communities with $2.1 billion in assets when the Bank of Bolivar merger is completed in August 2020.
