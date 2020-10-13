Buddy Allen Dixon, age 90, of Buffalo was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Walnut Grove, the son of Daran and Cora Lee Dixon. He was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Colonial Springs Health Care Center.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Walnut Grove.
In 1962, he was united in marriage to Irene Coble. They had 58 good years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Betty Wainright, brother-in-law Norman Wainright and nephew Les Wainright.
He is survived by his wife, Irene of the home; one nephew, Dennis Wainright and wife Donna of Shelbyville, Kentucky; one niece, Sandy Wainright Bradford and husband Phil of Climax Springs; one great-niece, Katie Galanough and husband Ryan and their two children of Louisville, Kentucky; one great-nephew, Daniel Wainright and wife Kreityn and their three children of France; and a host of cousins and friends.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving two years in Korea. When he returned home, he worked for the state highway department and was promoted to district foreman in Bolivar. After 10 years, he returned to Springfield and retired in 1985. After retirement, he returned to their farm in Buffalo, where he and Irene raised cows and calves and put up their own hay.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield. Pastor Jeff Baird is the officiating minister. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.
A special thanks to the hospice team and everyone at Colonial Springs Care Center; to all the help from my neighbors Bill, Brian and Venus; to everyone that helped me in any way; and to special friends Lewis and Shelley Smith and L.D. and Helen Smith.
