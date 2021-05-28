Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is having Family Bible Week Monday to Friday, June 7-11, with classes and activities for the entire family.
The theme this year is “The Miracles of Jesus.”
Classes will meet from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening at the church, located at 123 N. Canton in Bolivar.
For more information, call 399-4827 or 327-2777.
