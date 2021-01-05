Calvin W. Beeghly, age 77, of Chilhowee, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 24, 1943, in Glendale, California, the son of Ellis and Edith Robinson Beeghly.
Calvin is survived by his brother, David E. Beeghly of Bolivar; his stepchildren, Pam (Darin) Eckert of Pearl Blossom, California, Patrick Utter of Las Vegas, Nevada, Donnie Holtgrewe Jr. of Springfield and Elizabeth Lippa of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by many grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ginger; his second wife, Shirley; and his parents, Ellis and Edith Beeghly.
Upon this Earth walked a mighty fine man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.