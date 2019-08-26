Bolivar R-1’s Care to Learn committee is currently planning a fall festival set for Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bolivar High School.
According to the committee, proceeds from the festival will fund the R-1 districtwide Care to Learn program. The program’s mission is to meet “emergent needs in the areas of health, hunger and hygiene so that every student in Bolivar can be successful in school.”
The festival will feature a silent and live auction, as well as drawings. Currently, the committee is asking for donations, including gift cards, merchandise, themed baskets and services.
Businesses who donate will be recognized on auction displays at the event and via social media, as well in the school newsletter. Donors will also receive a donation receipt letter with the Tax Exempt ID number. Checks may be made payable to “Bolivar CTL Fall Festival.”
Entertainers — including bands, balloon makers and others — are also being sought.
For more information, call Amber Davenport at 326-5291 or email the committee at bolivarctlfallfestival@gmail.com.
