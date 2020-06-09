Carl D. Bailey Jr., 68, of Hermitage passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 1, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Carl Bailey Sr. and Louise Button Bailey.
He served from March 1975 to August 1994 in the U.S. Army infantry and retired as major.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Carl Bailey and Louise Bailey.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis Bailey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Logan Bailey of Hermitage; two sisters, Cheri Edge of Pittsburg and Vicki Jones of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and one granddaughter, Alexis Bailey.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 Thursday, June 11, at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church, Urbana, with Pastor Jeff Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Bowers Chapel Cemetery, Urbana, with full military honors under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
