Carol Ann McGregor, 61, of Halfway passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Calling hours will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 4-5, at Butler Funeral Home. Due to restrictions on crowd gatherings, the funeral service will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made in Carol's honor to the Open Hands Food Pantry through Butler Funeral Home or the Bank of Bolivar.
