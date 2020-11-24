On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Carol Ann McKinney Edmundson, 76, passed into the arms of the Lord while holding the hands of her beloved children.
It seems appropriate that Carol Ann McKinney was born on Valentine's Day — the year was 1944 in the town of Aldrich. It was here that Carol, the daughter of Paul and Faye Adams McKinney, and her siblings learned the value of hard work while helping on the family farm. She honed her nurturing skills at a young age when she adopted Quincy, a tiny kitten named after John Quincy Adams. Carol always knew that she wanted to become a teacher and nurture young hearts and minds.
In 1962, Carol graduated valedictorian of her class at Marion C. Early High School in Morrisville. She attended Missouri State University in Springfield, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in education. Carol later received her master’s degree in reading from Truman State University.
Carol started her 32-plus year teaching career at Brunswick R-2 in 1966. As an elementary music teacher, her infectious enthusiasm for singing, square dancing and even playing the recorder inspired generations of future musicians and dancers. Her Christmas concerts were truly legendary, and almost everyone in the community attended.
Carol later taught third grade at Brunswick, where children studied their spelling words for hours, hoping to earn a coveted Airhead candy for their efforts. It was easy to tell when Mrs. Edmundson was in the grocery store because there would always be a swarm of children surrounding her to get one more hug or kind word from this amazing teacher.
After retiring from Brunswick R-2, Carol went on to teach music part-time at Miami R-2, where she continued to inspire each and every child.
When she arrived in Brunswick to begin her teaching career, it wasn’t only her students who fell in love with “Miss McKinney.” Carol caught the eye of the high school physical education teacher, Jim Edmundson. They married in 1969 in Carol’s hometown. The impact this couple had on the students of BHS cannot be overstated.
Carol and Jim were blessed with two children, Tyler and Cara. They instilled a lifelong love of music, sports, education and family into their children. While raising kids on teachers’ salaries is no easy task, these parents always seemed to scrape up the funds to take a family vacation, send their children to summer camp or purchase a musical instrument. Their children brought them immense happiness, and they took pride in all their accomplishments.
Possibly the only thing Carol loved more than her own children, husband and students were her three grandchildren. Grandma, also known as Mimi as Avery, Harper and Barrett lovingly called her, would spend hours playing school, Barbies, toy trucks and singing silly songs. Carol led a happy and full life.
Carol was active in community groups and activities. She was a longtime member of the Brunswick United Methodist Church. When the pastor, a former student, asked her to play the piano for the Brunswick Christian Church services, she was thrilled and began attending the Christian Church. Carol continued to share her musical talents with the congregation until her health prevented her from doing so. She also enjoyed directing a talented group of people for the Fourth of July, Christmas and Easter Cantatas. The Brunswick Public Library benefitted from Carol’s volunteerism, and she coordinated the summer story hour program for children throughout the community.
Carol was a lifetime member of the Missouri State Teachers Association, the Retired Teachers Association, the Brunswick Community-Teachers Association and the PEO, Chapter DN of Brunswick. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed attending plays with friends at the Lyceum and reminiscing at the round table at Sherry’s Home Cookin’.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Faye McKinney; the love of her life for 37 years, husband James C. Edmundson; brother-in-law Gary Harralson; and an infant grandson.
Family members who survive her and who will continue to share fond stories and memories are children James Tyler (Misty) Edmundson of Brunswick and Cara Leigh (Josh) Engelbrecht of DeWitt; three precious grandchildren, Avery Camille and Barrett Hamilton Edmundson and Harper Leighann Engelbrecht; one sister, Patty Harralson of Springfield; brother Paul (Sharon) McKinney of Morrisville; sister-in-law Helen (Larry) Thompson of Belton; five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Carol was always so thankful for the people in her life. Besides her family, friends and former colleagues, she was especially grateful to Debbie Jenkins who helped care for her when her health declined.
Carol McKinney Edmundson lived a life full of compassion, music and love. And that is a life well lived.
Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 21, at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Mark Schuchmann officiated the service. Burial was in Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick.
Pallbearers were Travis Dobbins, Dennis Widhalm, Ryan Manson, DJ Elliott, Butch Schuchmann, Randy Woolston and Wayne Thoeni. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Harralson, Justin McKinney, Brian McKinney, Jeff Hays and Cooper Hays.
Memorials are suggested to the Brunswick R-2 Music Department, the Brunswick Public Library or Elliott Grove Cemetery. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick MO 65236.
