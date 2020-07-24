Carol Marie Sawyers departed this life and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Carol was the oldest daughter of Ralph and Wanda Forehand Lightle. Carol attended Quincy public school and later graduated from Weaubleau High School in 1958.
In 1960, she met Jack Sawyers. They were married Dec. 31, 1960, and to this union three children were born, Anthony, Tammy and Terry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Wanda Lightle; a brother, Gene Lightle; and a grandson, Jeffrey Colton Sawyers.
Carol was saved at the age of 14 and loved her Savior, which was evident in the way she lived her life. She was a homemaker and also taught her children to love the Lord. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, embroidering, crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jackie Sawyers; her children, Anthony Sawyers (Sonya) of Flemington, Tammy Cox (Robert) of Nevada, and Terry Sawyers (Rachel) of Wheatland; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Lightle (Sandra) of Weaubleau; a sister, Mary Honeyfield (Norman) of West Plains; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Carol will be greatly missed by her family, church family and friends. We love her and take great comfort in knowing that we will see her again!
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Pitts Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11 in the funeral home, with burial to follow at Humansville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.