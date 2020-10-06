Carol Rose Baggerly, 70, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Carol was born in Kansas City to Fredrick Kincaid and Eva Carman.
She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1967.
She enjoyed cross stitching, traveling and bird watching. She had several bird feeders and bird baths attracting many birds to her yard. Carol loved plants but struggled keeping them alive and was known to have what some would say a "black thumb."
She is survived by her brother, Fred Kincaid; children Michelle Carroll and Ron Radford; grandchildren Raven Babicky, Reba Babicky, David Carroll, William Radford and Jessica Radford; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Elizabeth Babicky; nephew Scott Kincaid; niece Maria Kallenbach.
Services for Carol will be held privately by the family.
