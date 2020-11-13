Carroll Gale Ross, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Justin, Texas.
Loving father, husband and brother, his kindness and charity blessed countless people throughout his life.
Born in Oglesby, Texas, he grew up as part of a large farming family with 13 brothers and sisters.
He served honorably in the United States Air Force before he received a calling to minister. He was a man of God who put his faith above all else.
He loved college football, reading, studying the Bible and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Patricia “Patti” McIntire Ross of Bolivar. He is survived by three sons, Michael and wife Rhonda of Hickory Creek, Texas, Nathan and wife Rebecca of Fort Worth, Texas, and Damon and wife Michelle of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Local family ties include brother Franklin “Dale” Ross and wife Brenda; two brothers-in-law, Dr. Ron McIntire and wife Sandy and Dwayne McIntire and wife Dixie, all of Bolivar; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family in Texas and Missouri.
Graveside services for Carroll were Friday, Nov. 13, at Crestview Memorial Gardens, Bolivar.
