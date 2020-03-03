Casey Michael Dennis went to be with his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Casey was born on Jan. 10, 1999, at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Shawnee, Kansas. He attended school at Fair Play beginning his kindergarten year and graduated in 2017.
Casey completed his Associate of Applied Science in networking technology from OTC in December 2019. He was currently employed at Pitt Technologies in Springfield for two-and-a-half years, and through Pitts he served several businesses in Springfield and the surrounding area.
He made many acquaintances in his high school years working at Dairy Queen and O’Reilly Auto Parts in Bolivar. He also made several friends through his love of Dodge cars and trucks, which he took great pride in caring for and working on.
Casey was a faithful attendee at the Humansville Full Gospel Church, where he began going at age 5.
Casey is survived by his parents, Joyce and Michael Dennis; his three siblings, Aimee Lemmon, Andrew Lemmon and Ryan White; a nephew, Blake Lemmon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved life and was a blessing to his family and all who knew him.
Services for Casey will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, with visitation one hour before at 1:30. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery in Halfway.
