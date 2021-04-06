Cash Douglas Cable, age 15, of Halfway passed away Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born Jan. 28, 2006, in Bolivar to Ryan and Samantha Cable.
At the young age of 15, Cash had the ability and personality to connect with people of all ages. In his quest for knowledge in numerous avenues, he had an impact on everyone he came in contact with. He had a tremendous work ethic and took such pride in all that he did, whether it was Liberator football, fixing fences, riding horses or working cattle.
As a young man, he had huge dreams and was working hard to achieve them. He loved with his whole heart, and because of his genuine nature people loved him back; he was real! Cowboy means a lot of things to a lot of people, and Cash was a true cowboy. He was always there for his friends, neighbors, family and anyone he felt needed a helping hand.
He exemplified a true Christ-like love for mankind.
Cash was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy Lambeth, and his great-grandfather “Papa” Gene Curry.
He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Samantha, and his sister, Carli, of Halfway; maternal grandfather Dennis Lambeth of Richland; paternal grandparents Bruce and Debbie Cable of Springfield; uncle Jason Lambeth and wife Michelle of Strafford; aunt Amber Tresler and husband Jeff of Springfield; and cousins, Jacob, Joshua, Jake, Wyatt and Katie, as well as a host of other relatives and amazing friends.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Pike Auditorium on the Southwest Baptist University campus. A celebration of life service will follow at 6. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
