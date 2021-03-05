Catherine Juanita Anderson was born on July 22, 1932, to Floyd Jasper Kester and Minnie Edna McClellan Kester in Willow Springs.
After graduating from high school in Willow Springs, she moved to Springfield, where she graduated from Draughn’s Business College and was employed by O’Bryne Electric.
While working in Springfield, she met Rolla Edward Anderson of Humansville. They were married on June 14, 1957. To this marriage, four children were born, Samuel David, Steven Rolla, Karla Kay and Brien Allan.
Rolla and Juanita were lifelong, active members of the Humansville United Methodist Church, where she loved serving others and teaching Sunday school.
She and Rolla raised their children on the family farm, where she enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses and flower beds. Later in life, she worked outside the home at Palmers Dry Goods store and at the school in the cafeteria.
Following several years of declining health, Juanita passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at home with family at her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Willa Jean Kester and Verna Carter. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, Rolla, who has been patiently waiting for her to join him.
Survivors include her sister, Maureen Black of Bolivar; children Sam and Sharon Anderson of Humansville, Steve Anderson of Harrisonville, Karla and Cam Wesson of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Allan and Shauna Anderson of Willard; nine grandkids, David Anderson, Tony Anderson, Austin Anderson, Alyson Iuchs, Jared Anderson, Nick Wesson, Cassie Wesson, Lindsay Thompson and Dalton Anderson; and four great-grandchildren, Ronan Anderson, Nathan Thompson, Oliver Wesson and Henry Iuchs. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the Humansville United Methodist Church. Following visitation, there will be a graveside service at 2 at the Humansville Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.