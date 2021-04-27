Cecil Dale Wallen was born June 27, 1931, in Cedar County, the 12th of 13 children born to Henry Hall and Lee Ora Williams Wallen. He passed from this life on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Cox South Medical Center Springfield.
On Oct. 31, 1951, Dale married Juanita Mae Fleeman in Aldrich. To this union two sons were born, Dennis and Rick.
For a time, the family lived in Missouri before moving to California and later they moved to Kansas and lived in Meriden and Topeka, before moving back to Missouri, where they lived in rural Fair Play, until death.
Dale was a faithful blood donor for many years and was recognized for donating more than 27 gallons of blood before his declining health forced him to stop.
Dale worked hard and was a wonderful provider for his family. He was employed as a welder for Allis-Chalmers in Topeka and retired from there after many years of skilled work. He was an avid gardener and one of his greatest joys was sharing what he grew with family and friends. He was also a good hunter and fisherman. The freezer was always full. He loved having a big yard, and it always had that “just been mowed” look.
Dale loved his family and was so proud of the men his sons had become. His love for them was enormous, and that love extended to his daughters-in-law and grandchildren, but his love for Juanita was immeasurable. She was the love of his life and losing her was too much to bear. It brings peace to his family to know that they are together again. Dale loved the Lord, and it was that love that comforted him when she passed.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita, his parents, all his siblings and other family and friends. Dale is survived by his sons, Dennis and wife Rhonda of El Dorado Springs, Rick and wife Patti of Springfield; grandchildren Aimee and Brenton Hunter and their children Karrington “Karri” and Weston of Rogersville and Chris and Alyssa and their daughter Austyn of Nixa; as well as other relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Harvest Assembly of God Church, Fair Play, with Pastor Lyle Shaulis officiating. Burial will follow at Hartley Cemetery in Cedar County. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in his name to the Pape Christian Church building project or to the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
