Several local groups still have plans for decoration or memorial services, as well as meetings, in the upcoming weeks.
Goodson
Goodson Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual homecoming services and cemetery decoration on Sunday June 14.
Singing services are planned for the afternoon.
The cemetery board also met Tuesday, June 2, at the church. For more information, call Delbert at 326-5416.
Mt. View
Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church will host memorial services Sunday, June 7. After morning services, lunch will be served and a board meeting will follow. Bro. Efton Piper will preach the afternoon services after the meeting. All are welcome.
New Bethel Cemetery
New Bethel Cemetery south of Halfway will observe decoration day Sunday, June 7. A business meeting will be held, but no dinner will take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Hearts UMC
Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 105 E. Division St., Bolivar, will resume worship services this week. A blended-style morning service will be at 10 a.m. Sundays, led by Pastor David Collum. Saturday evening contemporary services led by Pastor Michael Cole will be at 6 p.m. Saturdays at The Connection, 629 N. Springfield Ave., across from the church’s main building.
Shady Grove
Shady Grove Cemetery will hold a memorial celebration Sunday, June 7. A basket lunch is set for noon, followed by a business meeting. All donations are appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery.
