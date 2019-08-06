A Bolivar man is in custody following a standoff with Bolivar police officers Monday afternoon.
According to online court records, Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, is charged with class D felony first-degree terrorist threat and class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm in Polk County Circuit Court.
Law enforcement was dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Maupin Street at around 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, for a subject with a weapon.
After about an hour, most officers had cleared the scene in order to “deescalate the situation,” and people were allowed to return to neighboring homes, Police Chief Mark Webb said.
Mincks, who was barricaded in a room, later told a family members “he wanted to go on a ‘shooting rampage’ in Bolivar ‘killing anyone and everyone,’” the probable cause statement said.
A warrant carrying a $500,000 bond was issued for Mincks’ arrest.
At around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said Mincks was taken into custody in the 4200 block of South 103rd Road.
"We received information he was at this location," Morrison said. "He was taken into custody without incident."
Morrison said evidence was collected on scene.
PCSO was assisted by Bolivar PD, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team and bomb squad, Morrison said.
He also thanked "everyone who helped in the apprehension of subject."
"We want to show the community when we get situations like this, if there’s a possibility of someone getting violent, we want to take care of it immediately," Morrison said.
Bolivar Lt. Zach Palmer said he expects federal charges to be filed in the case.
Find the full story, including photos from the standoff, in the Wednesday, Aug. 7, edition of the BH-FP and online at BolivarMoNews.com.
