Charlene Mae Smith (Sullivan) was born Tuesday, March 3, 1959, in Scott City, Kansas, to Richard Raymond Smith and Evelyn Jane Hornbaker (Smith). Over the past several years, Charlene has been battling many health issues and unfortunately passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
She was predeceased by her mother Evelyn (Jane) Hornbaker (Smith) and daughter Jessica Linn Sullivan, mother of Kenneth and Dylan Gentry.
Charlene is survived by her father, Richard R. Smith; her husband, Glenn R. Teer; her daughter Misty E. Smith-Walker and husband Tate G. Walker, their daughters Brookeline and Leiklin Walker; grandsons Kenneth and Dylan Gentry; her son John (Lee) Sullivan, his sons Jantz and Josiah Sullivan; her son Steven M. Sullivan and wife Harlea and their daughter Journey Sullivan. She is also survived by her siblings Randall L. Smith, Patrick L. Smith, Brenda K. Pearson, Delores J. Elliott, Debra D. Cross and Sandra A. Owen and their families.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4079 Hwy. D, Bolivar, with funeral services to follow at 2.
Flowers may be sent to Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave, Springfield MO 65804.
