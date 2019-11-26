Charlie was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on July 27, 1965. He was a graduate of Alma High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree in finance and insurance from University of Arkansas in 1987.
Charlie began his career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance in 1987.
Furthering his career with State Farm, Charlie worked as a claims supervisor and finally an insurance agent. In 2002, he joined Shelter Insurance as a scratch agent and was promoted to district sales manager in October 2003.
Charlie lived a life worthy of admiration, respect and emulation. He touched so many lives in a way only he could by always leading with an attitude of service to others. His life and work here on earth was truly remarkable and was multi-generational, as it will continue in those he left behind.
In true Charlie fashion he made arrangements for organ donation and even in death he will be helping others, forever selfless and giving.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Maida; his parents, Jolley and Francis (Mimi) Baugh; brother, Russell (Joyce) Baugh; children, Dustin (Cheryl) Baugh, Chelsey (Derek) Fry and Dallas (Taylor) Baugh; and grandchildren McKenna, Boston, Josie and Sawyer.
A funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Jeremy Hostetler from Hermitage First Baptist Church officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.
