Charles Edwin Johnson, age 94, passed away early Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
He was the third of four children of Luther J. Johnson and Annalee Graham Johnson, having been born Aug. 8, 1925, southeast of Bolivar in Polk County. He had been a resident of the Missouri Veterans Home at Mt Vernon since September 2019.
Charles attended Leith rural grade school and graduated from Bolivar High School in 1943.
Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy, serving until the end of World War II.
Upon return from the Navy, he began a dairy farm operation at the family farm with his dad and later became a federal meat inspector, retiring in 1994.
Charles married Virginia Lee Fittro on Oct. 24, 1946, and they were married 46 years before Virginia passed away on Feb. 16, 1992.
Charles grew up attending Bolivar First Christian Church, where he was baptized. He was an active member and served as an elder, trustee and later became elder emeritus.
He enjoyed horseback riding and trail rides — but his favorite hobby was fishing.
Charles was a staunch Democrat and served as a county committeeman for a number of years.
He was a member of the Howard T. Keeling American Legion Post 138.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lee Johnson, parents Luther and Annalee Johnson, a sister Dorothy Nease and brothers Farrel and Robert Johnson.
Surviving are three nieces, Sharon Black and husband Joe of Portland, Oregon, Cynthia Goefft and husband Mike of San Anselmo, California, and Roberta Doke and husband Jim of Brighton; six great nephews and nieces, Monica Blakeslee Kish and Trent Blakeslee of Portland, Oregon, Hannah and Lucas Goeftt of San Anselmo, California, Jamie Crocker of Wellington, Florida, Jennifer Byrne and husband Barry of Bolivar and Jay Robert Doke of Brighton; great-great-nephews John and Cash Crocker of Wellington, Florida, and Charles "Charlie" Byrne of Bolivar and a great-great-niece Anna Lee Byrne of Bolivar; close lifelong friend, Evelyn Holt of Bolivar, and other extended relatives and many friends.
Services for Charles Johnson will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be the hour prior. Memorial contributions can be made in Charles' name to the First Christian Church of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.