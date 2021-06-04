Charles R. Stauffer Sr., 90, passed away early Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home after years of declining health. He was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to the late Robert and Ruth Vollmer Stauffer.
After graduating from Bucyrus High in 1949, he studied at Ohio Northern before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1951.
Charles married Frances C. Witter, his high school sweetheart, on March 24, 1955, and later that year was honorably discharged. He returned home to work for Zeigler Milling and then studied to become an aircraft mechanic and eventually became a licensed pilot. Charles worked for Northwest Airlines and then joined the Federal Aviation Administration as an inspector for 40 years before retiring in the mid-1990s.
Charles will be remembered as a family man who took care of anything needing done. He worshiped at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bucyrus and other Lutheran congregations where they resided, including Zion Lutheran in Bolivar.
He was active in scouting as his kids grew up and a member of the FAA Retirees Association. Charles enjoyed traveling, flying, camping, keeping a nice garden, water skiing and boating. He and Frances retired to Pittsburg where they could enjoy gathering with family and neighbors on the waters of Pomme de Terre Lake.
Charles is survived by his bride of 66 years, Frances Stauffer; children Charles Jr., Charlene (Lee) Argo, Sharon (John) Hastings, Chris (Becky) Stauffer and Carol Stauffer, all of greater Kansas City; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Nancy Stauffer and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert Stauffer.
Charles’ family will join friends at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus where his graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Greenler and will conclude with military rites by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Honor Flight Network and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Charles’ tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
