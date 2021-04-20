Chester H. “Ted” Ryan Jr., 65, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home in Stockton.
Ted was born Nov. 14, 1955, in Atchison, Kansas, to Anna and Chester H. Ryan Sr., attended Atchison public schools and moved to southern Missouri where the Ryan family originated.
Ted had various business ventures throughout the years, the last being a floor cleaning business that he operated for 20 years before he retired.
Survivors include his son, Scott and wife Jessica and two grandchildren, Daniel Oliver Ryan and Carolyn Elizabeth Ryan; two sisters, Oma Sue Ryan and Kathy Ann Ryan, both of Stockton; and a stepsister, Mardel Griffitts of Bolivar, along with numerous nieces, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Karl Dean Ryan, Karl’s in-fact twin Karen Jean Ryan and stepsister Jeanine Zulauff.
Services are pending and will be announced later.
