A Bolivar R-1 student was hurt when she was run over by a parade float during the Bolivar homecoming parade Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.
According to Lt. Roger Barron with the Bolivar Police Department, an 8-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a float — a truck pulling a flatbed trailer — at around 3:08 p.m. near 1303 E. Division Street.
Barron said her injuries were not life threatening, and she was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
A Bolivar R-1 statement said the school district is in contact with the girl’s family.
As of press time Friday, Barron did not have details on how the incident occurred.
Officers were able to respond quickly to the scene, Barron said, thanks in part to the department having extra staff on hand during parades to handle calls for service.
“We plan for these contingencies,” Barron said. “But, this is a worst case scenario situation for us.”
Barron said, to his knowledge, nothing like this has happened in Bolivar before.
With the street lined with spectators, Barron said “thankfully a lot of adults were in the area to help” when the girl was hit.
Find more information in an upcoming edition of the BH-FP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.