A Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was asymptomatic and was tested Monday, Aug. 10, during random employee testing at the facility, a CMH news release said.
“CMHCF administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure,” the release said. “The employee is quarantined at home and is being monitored by the Polk County Health Department.”
The release said CMHCF has 103 residents and 120 employees.
“All residents and employees will be tested Friday, Aug. 14, and closely monitored for symptoms,” the release said.
Group activities at the facility have been canceled, and communal dining with residents has been replaced with meals served in rooms.
CMHCF is a skilled nursing facility in Bolivar and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar.
The foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
Parkview Health Care Facility, another CMH Foundation facility in Bolivar, has three employees at home in quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, no Parkview residents have been infected with the virus. The facility will conduct another mass testing event Monday, Aug. 17.
“CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” the release said.
Employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts. The release said employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.
“Additional preventative measures include extensive handwashing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations,” the release said.
The release said the facility and CMH Foundation are working closely with the Polk County Health Department, CMH infection prevention specialists and Department of Health and Senior Services Long-Term Care Division to rapidly contain any possible exposures.
"We were fortunate to have discovered this asymptomatic employee through our ongoing random testing of long-term care employees," Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care, said in the release. "This proactive process is above regulatory standards and guidelines, but we feel strongly that this is the right thing to do to keep our residents and staff safe."
CMHCF encourages family members and friends to stay connected with residents during this time and use technology and alternative communication methods, including Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email, the release said.
