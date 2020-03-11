Due to continued concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, one local health care provider has announced restrictions to its visitor policy.
According to a news release, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation have established visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, March 11, due to coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
“Children ages 12 and under who are not seeking medical treatment will be restricted from visiting CMH and CMH clinics,” the release said.
This restriction includes visits to The Birth Place and attendance of events in CMH community rooms.
CMH is restricting all visitors, regardless of age, to other facilities, as well.
“Out of an abundance of caution, CMH Foundation is requesting that family and friends do not visit any of its six long-term care facilities and one residential care center,” the release said. “Visitors with special circumstances should contact their facility administrators before arrival.”
CMH Foundation long-term and residential care facilities include Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, Butterfield Residential Care Center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, Community Springs Healthcare Facility, Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and Parkview Health Care Facility, the release said.
Additionally, anyone who is sick and is not seeking medical treatment should not visit the hospital and other CMH locations, the release said.
“The current COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. means that it is critical that we take every precaution possible,” Gary Fulbright, CEO and executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release. “Protecting our patients, residents and employees’ health and safety is our top priority.”
According to Fulbright, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has done a careful review of the death rate in the elderly, especially those with dementia or chronic diseases.
“Experts are recommending we take action to limit individuals from entering our facilities and to ensure sick employees stay home,” Fulbright said. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”
The release said because “staying connected with your loved ones is incredibly important,” family and friends might consider communicating with loved ones through “a variety of other ways,” including telephone, email, text, video chat or social media.
Hospital recommends ‘virtual visits’
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, CMH is giving patients another option to receive care while avoiding exposure to others who are sick.
CMH is now offering access to health care through the convenience of “virtual visits,” a news release said.
“With a virtual visit, CMH providers can diagnose and treat patients for common medical conditions like sore throat, sinus problems, stomachaches, nausea and vomiting, fever, skin problems and sports injuries – all from a secure video chat on a mobile device or desktop computer,” the release said.
Virtual visits cost a $25 self-pay flat rate with “no hidden fees, no extra charges and no hassle with insurance,” the release said.
“With the potential of coronavirus arriving in southwest Missouri, now is an excellent time for people to use our virtual visits to seek care,” Michael Calhoun, chief operating officer for CMH hospital and clinics, said in the release. “If you have a non-emergency illness, connecting virtually to a medical provider can help you avoid spreading germs or catching a more serious illness.”
CMH Virtual Visits are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit citizensmemorial.com/VirtualVisits.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.
