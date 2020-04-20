All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Bolivar plans to suspend water and sewer service disconnections until Monday, June 1, according to a news release.
“If you are unable to pay your monthly bill by the regular due date, please contact our utilities department at 328-5819 to set up payment arrangements,” the release said.
The city will not apply late fees and reconnection charges for those who have called and established a payment plan, the release said.
Customer service representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.