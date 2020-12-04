Clarence Larry Bays, 72, of Goodson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1948, in Halfway to Clarence and Rosie Bays. He graduated from Halfway school in 1966. He married Bertha Mincks on April 4, 1968, in Bolivar, and to this union five sons were born.
Larry was saved on March 19, 1972, and joined Goodson Church on the 20th and continued to be a member there throughout the rest of his life. Larry attended many revivals and loved to pray for the lost. He worked as a feed truck driver for Farmer’s Market in Bolivar.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bertha, and their two sons, Larry and Mark; and his brothers, Ronnie, Kent and Jackie. He is survived by three sons, Leonard Bays, Matthew (Donna) Bays, and Timothy (Bonita) Bays; his grandchildren, Dylan, Andrew, Bailey, Adam, Austin, Ethan, Maryellen, Maleah, Lucas and Jesse; his great-grandchildren, Memphis, Sebastian, Isabelle and Jovi; his brothers, Garry, Rodney and Alan Bays; and his sisters, Janice Powell and Gloria Fay Simpson.
