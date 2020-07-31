Clarence Lee Oldham, 78, of Halfway passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab, Hermitage.
He was born March 29, 1942, in Strong City, Kansas, to George Alex Oldham and Pansy Kathryn Ingals Oldham.
He was united in marriage to Okla Jean Shadwick on June 6, 1965, at Halfway Baptist Church.
Lee was a 50 year union laborer in the construction industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Oldham; and a nephew, Eddie Oldham.
Lee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean, of the home; one nephew, George Henry “Hank” Oldham; as well as many extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Reed Cemetery Halfway, with Bro. Martin Hosiner officiating. There will be a meal following the service at the Halfway Lions Club. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
