Claris Eileen Angleton, 82, of Erie, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Heritage Healthcare in Chanute, Kansas. She was born Dec. 18, 1937, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Vyrl and Ona (Ard) Roberts.
Eileen graduated from Stark High School in 1955 and attended NCCC for one year.
On Oct. 19, 1956, she married Alan Angleton at Humboldt United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Eileen worked as a receptionist for an eye doctor’s office and as a bookkeeper at Chanute Grain, Churchill, and retired from Young’s Welding. She was the first woman employee at Churchill and she worked there for 15 years.
She was a member of Big Creek Methodist Church and the Professional Business Women’s Association. Eileen was very involved with the church when she was younger.
She loved her pets and her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be greatly missed.
Eileen is survived by sons Doyle Angleton and wife Kathy, Doug Angleton and wife Terri and Dwight Angleton and wife Carol; brother Norman Roberts; sister June Marie Metzen; grandchildren Brad, Leah, Kayla, Danielle, Haley, Aimee, Chelsie and Kassie; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alan, sister Nelda McGee and grandson Michael Gilmore.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Countryside Funeral Home at 16 N. Forest in Chanute, Kansas. The service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Big Creek Methodist Church, east of Chanute. Cremation has been requested after the service.
Online condolences may be left at countrysidefh.com. The family suggests memorials to be made to Big Creek Methodist Church or Horizon Hospice and may be left with or mailed to them. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute KS 66720.
