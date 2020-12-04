Cleo Mae Boyle, 94, of Humansville passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Truman Lake Manor Care Center in Lowry City. She was born on Sept. 3, 1926, to Carl and Lola Dennis, one of nine children. From a young age, she began working at home to help take care of her family.
As a young lady, Cleo met Nolan Boyle, her “Cowboy.” Cleo and Nolan were united in marriage on Nov. 1, 1942. To this marriage, two children were born, Donald and Joyce.
Mae lived and worked for several years with Nolan in the Kansas City area before moving to Humansville in 1976, where she helped operate a shop with Maxine Nifert.
In 1987, Mae and Nolan opened a shop in Weaubleau called “Poor Girls and 1 Poor Boy Antique.” They continued to operate the shop for 22 years. Mae was active in the community, helping with the restoration of the Humansville Community Building and working alongside her husband with the building/creation of the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Weaubleau.
Mae enjoyed crochet, quilt making, cooking, reading westerns and spending time with her family. She liked telling stories about life and loved the laughs she would get from telling them.
During the last three years, Mae spent her time at Truman Lake Manor where she enjoyed reading, playing bingo and hassling the staff. Mae was well liked and loved being called “Grandma” by everyone.
She is survived by her daughter Joyce Hughes, son Donald Boyle and wife Jan; one granddaughter, JoeDona Schussler, four grandsons, Larry Dean Walters and wife Selena, Michael Walters and wife Keri, Donnie Joe Boyle and wife Sherry, and Terry Boyle.
Graveside services were Friday, Dec. 4, at the Humansville Cemetery with Greg Magnum officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Weaubleau.
Services were under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home of Humansville.
