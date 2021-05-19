Clifford Franklin “Frank” Terhune, age 90, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Mt. Vernon.
Frank was born in Brimson to Charles and Della Terhune on May 27, 1930.
Frank was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy, 1951-1955.
Frank was a mechanic by trade and worked as a service manager for Farmland Industries in North Kansas City for 35 years. He retired at 60 and moved to Bolivar.
Frank married the love of his life, Rita Farhart Terhune, in 1954. They had one son, Michael Glen.
Frank’s parents, Charles and Della, one brother, Ray Terhune, and one sister, Ocie Terhune Johnson, preceded him in death.
Frank is survived by his wife, Rita of Bolivar; son Michael Terhune and wife Leslie of Stockton; one granddaughter, Mallory Heiskell and husband Cole of Stockton; four great-grandchildren, Leighton, Brynlee, Case and Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.
Frank enjoyed square dancing, working on old tractors, hunting, fishing and watching his granddaughter play basketball. Frank was a volunteer at Citizens Memorial Hospital. He loved attending church and was a member of the Methodist church in Bolivar.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church, Bolivar. Frank will be laid to rest at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
