Clyde Emerson Albin Jr., age 90, of Glendale, Arizona, formerly of Wheatland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at The Desert Harbor Skilled Nursing Facility, Peoria, Arizona.
He was born Nov. 28, 1929, in Guide Rock, Nebraska, the son of Clyde Albin Sr. and Hazel Shompany Albin.
He graduated from high school in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1947 and graduated from State University in 1952.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and retired in 1975 as a Lt. Colonel. While serving his country, he served in Germany, England, Korea, southeast Asia and various locations in the U.S.
He married Beverly Ann King in 1952, and they had four children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Albin; his parents; two half-brothers; and a half-sister.
In 1998, he married Barbara Bidwell.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; four children, Roxanne, Richard, Douglas and Connie; and two stepdaughters, Sandra and Wanda. Clyde also had five grandchildren, Megan, Erin, Sharon, Rachel and Jonathan, and five great-grandchildren, Brett, Christian, Hannah, Elli and Beverly.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Kent Parson officiating. Burial will be at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
