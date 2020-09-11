Clyde Harry Strouse, 89, of Wheatland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
He was born July 20, 1931, at Davenport, Iowa, the son of Debs and Eva Horton Strouse.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1959.
He had worked several years as a pressman before his retirement.
Survivors include two sisters, Phoebe Fuhlman of Florida and Shirley Frells of Illinois, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 11, at Clark Cemetery, Hermitage, with Rev. Kent Parson officiating with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
