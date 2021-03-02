Clyde Marie Ryan passed into God's loving arms on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 76.
She left behind her husband, Ernie Ryan, and two sons, Charlie Wisely and Leland Wisely and wife Rhonda. Also surviving are her sisters, Helen and Aubrey Freeman of San Antonio and Elizabeth and Bill Wopp of Pleasant Hope; three brothers, Robert and Janet, Ralph and Theresa and George Senich, all of Texas; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandkids.
She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
