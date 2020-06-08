All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Citizens Memorial Hospital accepted its first COVID-19 positive hospital patient over the weekend.
According to a news release, the patient, who is not a Polk County resident, was in quarantine at home being monitored by their local health department.
The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance and admitted on Saturday, June 6, the release said.
Proper safety precautions were taken in the emergency department, the release said, and the patient is now being cared for in an isolated negative pressure room at the hospital.
“The patient is receiving exceptional care, and our medical staff and employees are taking all safety precautions to protect our employees and other patients,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation, said in the release.
Fulbright said hospital staff will "remain prepared and are following all safety protocols to continue to care for our patients and keep everyone safe.”
CMH is located in Bolivar and serves Benton, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, northern Greene, Polk and St. Clair counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.