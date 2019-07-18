CMH announces ER partnership

Less than two months after the announcement that Citizens Memorial Hospital’s one and only CEO, Donald J. Babb, is set to retire in January, the organization says change is coming in another form this summer — specifically, to its emergency department.
CMH announced Monday it is partnering with Triad Physician Solutions, a physician-owned and managed emergency department staffing and management organization in southwest Missouri.
Through the partnership, Triad will provide physician and midlevel coverage for the hospital’s emergency department beginning Aug. 1, according to a CMH news release.
“We are excited to partner with Triad,” Babb said in the release. “They are focused on providing exceptional care in our emergency department, combined with outstanding service to our patients and residents.”
Babb said he believes the partnership will be a boon to area residents.
“I think our community will see a difference in the quality of care they receive in our ER,” he said.
The release said Triad and CMH will retain longtime emergency room physicians Gustavo Nix, M.D., and Jeffrey K. Smieshek, D.O., who will continue providing emergency services.
Several new Triad physicians, however, will join CMH over the coming months, the release added.
The release said CMH emergency department physicians and midlevel providers treat nearly 20,000 emergency room patient visits annually.
About Triad
The release said Triad is led by three Missouri-based physicians with emergency medicine practice experience from Level 1 trauma centers to rural hospitals.
According to the organization’s website, its main office is in Springfield.
Triad’s owners — chief executive officer, Jeff Wills, M.D., MHA, chief operating officer, Jon Etheridge, M.D., and chief medical officer, Tony Cauchi, M.D., FAAEM — are board-certified in emergency medicine and “have decades of experience working in emergency medicine,” the release added.
Willis said via the release Triad is “thrilled” about the partnership.
“It is clear that the leadership of CMH is committed to offering exceptional services to their community, and we are honored to join their effort and partner with CMH for this reason,” he added.
The Triad team, he said, is looking forward to bringing “clinical experience and passion for quality to CMH.”
“We are proud to call southwest Missouri our home, and we work tirelessly to ensure our neighbors have access to the best emergency care now and years to come,” he added.
For more information or questions about Triad, call CMH at 326-6000.
