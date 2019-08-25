CMH Auxiliary's Bridge and Dominoes Luncheon is set for Friday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CMH Community Rooms.
Attendees will enjoy a meal, fashion show, door prizes, and an afternoon of playing games.
There will be a free shuttle from the parking lot behind Bolivar Technical College to the event.
Tickets are $13. Also included with a ticket is a one-time use 20% off coupon for the CMH Gift Garden.
Tickets may be purchased at the CMH Gift Garden or at Jean Morrow's office.
