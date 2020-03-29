CMH expands drive-thru testing hours

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Citizens Memorial Hospital is expanding the hours of its COVID-19 drive-thru testing.
Beginning Friday, March 27, the drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to Tamera Heitz-Peek, CMH’s director of marketing.
It was previously open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a CMH news release, patients with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should complete a CMH Virtual Visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain an order for a test.
The site is located at the former Butterfield Pharmacy building at 1125 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar. Patients will stay in their vehicles during testing.
The release said physicians will place the COVID-19 testing order and patients will need to bring photo identification.
Results from testing will not be given on-site and may take up to a week to return, the release said. Patients are advised to stay home to await test results.
For more information about CMH Virtual Visits, go to citizensmemorial.com/virtualvisits.
