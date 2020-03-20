All of the BH-FP's coverage of coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting lcoal journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Citizens Memorial Hospital is now offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 with a CMH doctor’s order.
According to a CMH news release, patients with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should complete a CMH Virtual Visit or call a CMH clinic for screening to obtain an order.
The COVID-19 drive-thru site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The site is located at the former Butterfield Pharmacy building at 1125 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar. Patients will stay in their vehicles during testing.
“We want to decrease the chance of someone carrying COVID-19 into a clinic or the emergency room,” Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release.
The release said physicians will place the COVID-19 testing order and patients will need to bring photo identification.
Results from testing will not be given on-site and may take up to a week to be resulted, the release said. Patients are advised to stay home to await test results.
For more information about CMH Virtual Visits, go to citizensmemorial.com/virtualvisits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.