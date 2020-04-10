All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Citizens Memorial Hospital is opening a popup lab collection site for Bolivar-area patients needing routine and annual wellness lab tests beginning Monday, April 13.
The remote site will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lower level of Bolivar Technical College, 1135 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar, a CMH news release said.
Signs will direct patients to the west side of the building, the release said. No appointment is necessary, but a doctor's order is required.
"Some of our patients need frequent blood tests that require them to visit the hospital or a clinic," Gary Fulbright, CEO and executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release. "We wanted to give patients an option to have their routine and annual wellness labs completed and limit their potential exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic."
This popup lab is for patients who do not have a fever, have not been exposed to COVID-19 and do not have any flu-like symptoms. Patients who are ill should contact their medical providers if they need flu, strep or COVID-19 testing, the release said.
The release said when patients arrive for a lab test, they will be directed to an assigned parking space and should stay in their vehicles until lab employees contact them when it is their turn.
Patients will be seen in the order in which they arrive, the release said, but patients who need immediate testing or patients with special needs may be seen first.
For more information, contact CMH Laboratory Services at 328-6412.
