Citizens Memorial Hospital released information Wednesday afternoon about an incident on its campus in the overnight hours.
“In the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 28, a Citizens Memorial Hospital employee died by suicide while in the employee parking lot,” the news release said.
The release said the Bolivar Police Department is investigating the incident.
Lt. Roger Barron said because “it was a non-criminal event,” the department would not release information.
“We are very saddened by this loss, and we want to offer our deepest condolences to the employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this time of grief,” Donald Babb, CEO and executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release.
CMH counselors are available to talk to staff members, the release said.
“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or depression, counseling is available,” the release said.
Also, the release said the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.
