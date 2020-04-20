Counting customers

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
In one day Monday, April 6, Michelle Morris and staff at the Polk County Health Center phoned more than 60 local businesses.
“We have additional calls to make tomorrow,” Morris, the center’s administrator, told the BH-FP that evening.
The center took on the lengthy-but-necessary task, Morris said, to discuss Gov. Mike Parson’s Friday, April 3, stay-at-home order, which includes guidance for staying home, social distancing and operating businesses, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
According to the order, retail locations less than 10,000 square feet can permit 25% or less of the authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities. Locations 10,000 square feet or more can permit 10% or less of occupancy, the order adds.
The order, originally set to expire next week, has been extended through Sunday, May 3.
Morris said the multitude of businesses she’d spoken with were all already in compliance or were working toward it.
“The local businesses have been great partners throughout this process,” she said. “We appreciate all of them very much.”
At Bolivar’s Walmart, a limited number of individuals are allowed inside the building, and the store has closed its south entry and exit, allowing an associate at the north door to count customers heading inside.
It’s been a new experience, store shopper Marshal Meers said.
“I figured this was coming, but still, just seeing the carts and the caution tape caught me by surprise,” he said.
A representative from the store directed inquiries from the BH-FP to a corporate representative, who directed a reporter to the company’s website.
“Customers and associates will be entering and exiting through our grocery side during our business hours of 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.,” the store posted on social media. “We will have associates outside to help guide customers during this transition. We appreciate the feedback and support we are getting and want you to know that we are doing our best to be here for Bolivar and surrounding communities at this time.”
The store also encourages shoppers to bring the fewest number of people per family and to practice social distancing inside the store.
Walgreens employees, who are counting customers, directed questions to the company’s corporate office.
Signs posted outside Dollar General stores limit the number of shoppers. A request for comment sent to the company’s media relations department went unreturned.
Signs inside Woods Supermarket state the store’s occupancy is now limited to 176. The company did not return requests for comment by press time Friday, April 17.
According to a post on social media, the store recently doubled the number of curbside pickup timeslots.
Aldi has also changed its store entry and posted an employee outside. Store employees directed questions from the BH-FP to a corporate customer help line, which didn’t offer information about how the company has changed procedures.
Online, Aldi announced plans to send store employees gloves and masks, add social distancing signage, protective barriers, discontinue cart-to-cart transfers and clean carts more frequently.
“We remain committed to the safety of our employees and customers and have implemented several new enhanced measures in stores,” the company said on social media.
