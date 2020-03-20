All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
In an effort to protect the community from the ongoing threat caused by the new coronavirus, the county commission decided Friday, March 20, to lock the Polk County Courthouse doors.
In a statement on the Polk County website, polkcountymo.gov, the commission said offices will remain open but people must call the phone number posted on the courthouse doors to gain entrance into the building.
People should use the building's south entrance.
On the county commissioners' website, a statement said "the Polk County elected officials and staff are a top priority."
"We are taking a proactive approach against COVID-19 to protect the health of our employees, customers and communities," the statement said.
The statement also encouraged people to call before visiting the courthouse to set up an appointment. The commission's phone number is listed as 326-2922.
People will be asked to answer a short questionnaire before entry, the statement said.
"Almost all requests can be handled online or over the phone, so if you are sick or have recently traveled, we ask that you refrain from coming into the building at all," the statement said.
The statement said each office phone number is listed on the individual office pages on the website.
"We appreciate your patience, understanding and cooperation as we all do our part to protect the citizens of Polk County," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.