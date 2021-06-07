Area residents have the chance next week to laugh for a good cause when Community Outreach Ministries hosts “Comedy & Compassion,” a fundraising banquet.
The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Bolivar First Assembly Church, will include a meal and a live performance from Branson-based comedian Joey I.L.O.
“We had tried to do this event last spring in 2020, but had to delay the fundraiser because of COVID,” Micah Titterington, COM’s executive director, said via a news release. “However, with more people vaccinated and lower case numbers, we are excited to finally be able to host this event. It will be a fun evening of laughter and fellowship, which will make for a great night out after so many months of isolation.”
The fundraiser will help COM increase its capacity for case management as it seeks to eliminate hunger and poverty in Polk County, the release added.
In-person tickets, which include a meal, are $50 per person, and virtual livestream tickets are available for $10 each. Interested businesses can also set up a sponsorship, which includes tickets to the event. Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased on COM’s website at bolivarcom.org/fundraiser or at COM’s thrift store, Compassion Thrift.
COM is a faith-based nonprofit in Polk County that operates a food pantry, anti-poverty case management programs, a thrift store and provides emergency financial assistance to families in need.
