Dale Duncan, 91, of Fair Play, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Jan. 26, 2021, to reunite with his wife, Helen.
Dale is survived by his four daughters, Dalene (Craig) Nelson of Rosehill, Kansas, Debra
(Steven) Sobba of Wichita, Kansas, Donna Doctorman of Wichita, Kansas, and DeVon (Paul) Kaveler of St. Peters; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Dale was in the United States Air Force and served honorably in the Korean War.
The family of Dale would like to thank the wonderful staff of Sunrise Assisted Living-Chesterfield and BJC Hospice.
