Danny Rex Bishop from Bolivar passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020.
He was born on July 13, 1938, to W.O. “Chub” Bishop and Juanita Hamilton Bishop.
He graduated from Springfield Central High School in 1956 where he met his wife, Neva Jane Beals. They were united in marriage on Sept. 8, 1957, and were inseparable for 62 years.
To their marriage were born three children, Debbie Dopp (Jim), Kimberling City, Barry Bishop (Allyson), Lexington, Kentucky, and Julie Gipson (David), Rogersville.
Immediately following high school, Dan signed a professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles. His baseball career ended in AAA ball with the New York Yankees in 1961.
He then worked for Chrysler as a district manager before moving to Bolivar in 1968 where he worked for Willhoit Motor Co. until he purchased the business and renamed it Dan Bishop Motors.
In 1986, he sold the business and joined Micro Magic (AMS) as sales manager until he retired.
Other than his family, his greatest joy was golf and the countless friends he found through playing at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield and Horseshoe Bay Country Club in Texas.
Dan was a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar, Bolivar Masonic Lodge 195, Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin and the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Mike.
He is survived by his wife; sister-in-law Joann Bishop; his three children; 10 grandchildren, Joey Dopp, Danny Bishop (Jenna), Will Bishop (Allison), Jay Bishop (Anna), Laney Gipson, Brock Gipson, Annie Gipson, Allie Gipson, Kadie Gipson, Kanon Gipson; and one great-grandchild Harris Bishop.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Springfield.
Memorial contributions in honor of Danny's life may be made to The Shriners Children’s Hospital at 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis MO 63110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.